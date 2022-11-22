Coca-Cola has confirmed that its famous Christmas truck will be making its way across the country once again this year to cheer up the nation. With the theme ‘Presence is Your Present’, this year’s tour is set to be bigger and better than ever.

Coca-cola chiefs have said that the tour aims to put a spotlight on local communities and raise money for FareShare , the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. For every person that attends the Coca‑Cola Truck Tour, Coca‑Cola Great Britain will fund the equivalent of one meal for a person in need.

This year’s Coca-cola tour is set in a magical ‘winter market’ setting and will feature fun activities for all to get involved with. Capture the perfect seasonal selfies in front of the iconic red truck, or scan a QR code to access a host of interactive games, plus food huts that will serve up delicious seasonal tastes will also be available.

Laura Moon, Senior Brand Manager at The Coca‑Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca‑Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas, particularly the iconic Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert. This year, the magic of Christmas is needed more than ever, and we are excited to bring back our famous truck tour to fans nationwide.

The Coca Cola Christmas truck will be touring the country once again this year.

“We’re also extremely pleased to continue our relationship with FareShare and for every person that visits the Truck Tour, we’ll donate the equivalent of a meal on their behalf, supporting those most in need this festive season.”

What is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour?

The tour started in 2010 and travels from Scotland stopping at cities such as Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds before reaching its final destination, London, in the middle of December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the Coca-Cola truck coming to Leeds?

Dates have not yet been confirmed for the tour. However, in previous years the Coca-cola truck visited the White Rose Shopping centre in Leeds at the end of November.