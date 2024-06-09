Classical Hits Leeds: Open-air concert for music, opera and film lovers to be held in Millennium Square
and live on Freeview channel 276
Classic Hits, a celebration of some of the best-loved classical music from stage and silver screen, is coming to Millennium Square on Friday July 19 from 7pm.
Designed to be the perfect night for music, film and opera fans alike, the Orchestra of Opera North will be joined by a host of special guest artists to perform popular works by classical masters such as Bizet and Puccini, and legendary film composer John Williams.
Audiences will be transported to other worlds (and galaxies far, far away) by famous movie themes from Hollywood blockbusters – from Star Wars to Jurassic Park – and excerpts from operatic masterpieces including Carmen and La bohème, all powered by the full orchestra for an unmissable summer celebration.
Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “This exciting event will give music lovers the chance to enjoy some fantastic music from the superb Orchestra of Opera North, all right at the heart of the city centre.
“Summer on Millennium Square is always such a special celebration of music and live performance, bringing thousands of people together at the heart of the city centre to experience a vibrant and eclectic programme.”
The Orchestra of Opera North will also be teaming up with headlining pop legends Bananarama, alongside Midge Ure, Johnny Hates Jazz and Deniece Pearson of Five Star, for a night of pure nostalgia as the fifth season of 80s Classical return on July 20 from 7pm. Tickets for Classical Hits are available via the official Opera North website and tickets for 80s Classical are available via the official Millennium Square website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.