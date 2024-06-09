Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An open-air concert is coming to Leeds next month.

Classic Hits, a celebration of some of the best-loved classical music from stage and silver screen, is coming to Millennium Square on Friday July 19 from 7pm.

Designed to be the perfect night for music, film and opera fans alike, the Orchestra of Opera North will be joined by a host of special guest artists to perform popular works by classical masters such as Bizet and Puccini, and legendary film composer John Williams.

An open-air concert is coming to Leeds this July, held by Opera North. Photo: Sarah Zagni

Audiences will be transported to other worlds (and galaxies far, far away) by famous movie themes from Hollywood blockbusters – from Star Wars to Jurassic Park – and excerpts from operatic masterpieces including Carmen and La bohème, all powered by the full orchestra for an unmissable summer celebration.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “This exciting event will give music lovers the chance to enjoy some fantastic music from the superb Orchestra of Opera North, all right at the heart of the city centre.

“Summer on Millennium Square is always such a special celebration of music and live performance, bringing thousands of people together at the heart of the city centre to experience a vibrant and eclectic programme.”