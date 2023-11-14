To help reduce the Christmas stress, we have listed a number of places in and around Leeds where you can find a real or fake tree.

Whether you like to go all out on Christmas, or have a more laid-back approach to the holidays, the Christmas tree may very well be the most important part of your decorations.

And while it still might be a bit early for some to start thinking about putting up the tree, it might be a good idea to start browsing for one, whether you go for a fake or a real tree.

To make the holiday stress a bit easier, we have listed [number] places in Leeds where you can pick up a real or a fake Christmas tree.

The places in Leeds where you can get a real Christmas tree this year.

Stockeld Park

Address: Stockeld Park, Harrogate Road, LS22 4AN or The Arium, Thorner Lane, Leeds, LS14 3FB or Harrogate Horticultural Nursery, Nursery Lane, Harrogate, HG2 0FH

Stockeld Park in Wetherby sells their Christmas trees at a number of locations, including at The Atrium on Thorner Lane from November 25 to December 24.

Stockeld Park said: “Whether you wish to choose your tree in person, or would prefer to buy online and have delivered to your door, Stockeld Park has the perfect Christmas Tree for you! You do not need a ticket, or to pre-book an appointment to visit the Christmas Tree shop at Stockeld Park, just turn up! Open daily from 9am.”

Methley Estate Home Farm

Address: Methley Estate, Home Farm, Methley, Leeds, LS26 9DU

Methley Estate’s Home Farm is selling Christmas trees between November 18 and December 20 this year, with late night openings available.

Methley Estate said: “Choosing a tree from Methley is a special tradition for many local families at Christmas time. Our farm manager planted the first tree in 1996 and now the farm has 18,000 trees being grown at any one time… so there are plenty to choose from.”

Swillington Organic Farm

Address: Swillington Organic Farm, Coach Road, Swillington, Leeds, LS26 8QA

At Swillington Organic Farm, you can pick up a fresh real tree grown locally from November 25.

Swillington Organic Farm said: “We have hundreds of freshly cut Christmas Trees to choose from. Visit our farm just outside of Leeds during December to choose a fresh real Christmas Tree for your family.”

Warm Lane Farm

Address: Warm Lane Farm, Warm Lane, Yeadon, Leeds, LS19 7DJ

Warm Lane Farm will begin their annual Christmas tree sale on November 24.

In a Facebook post, the farm announced the sale would return: “It's that time of year again we will be opening our gates for Christmas tree sales on Friday 24th November.”

Brookleigh Farm

Address: Brookleigh Farm, Burley Road, Menston, LS29 6NS

Brookleigh Farm is counting down to Christmas as they launch their tree shop.

The farm wrote on their website: “Our recipe for success at Brookleigh Farm is a combination of Family Spirit, Customer service and being passionate about providing the best quality experience in picking your Christmas tree.”

St Gemma’s Hospice Christmas Trees

Address: 329 Harrogate Road, Moortown, Leeds LS17 6QD

St Gemma’s Hospice will be selling Christmas trees on December 1 and 2 this year.

The hospice said: “This year our famous Christmas tree sale returns! We will be selling Christmas trees at the beginning of December - the perfect way to kick off your festive season. 100% of the profits made from our tree sales goes towards patient care.”

Argos

Address: Multiple locations and online

If an artificial tree is more to your liking, Argos has a number of trees in different price ranges, with and without lights.