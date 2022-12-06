The magical Christmas trail at Leeds’ Roundhay Park opens this week and many people are set to descend on the attraction over the course of the coming weeks. Although tickets have been on sale for several months, there are still some available.

The trail will be open at the park from Thursday December 8 through to January 1. This way, you will have plenty of time to get booked in for your festive adventure.

Need to get filled up on food and/or drink whilst on the trail? You can purchase festive treats such asd mulled wine and delicious hot chocolate.

Matthew Findlay, head of UK Trails for Sony Music/Raymond Gubbay Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to launch a unique new Christmas Lights Trail. Our planning and preparation is well under way. There will be plenty to wow and surprise all visitors, young and old.”

Advanced admission for adults to the trail starts at £19.50, with tickets for children (aged three to 16) from £15. Family tickets for two adults and two children are available from £70. To book, visit t he official ticketing page on seetickets .

Neon tree coming to Christmas At Roundhay Park. Photo by Richard Haughton

Last entry times on each day of the trail is listed below:

7:15pm - Sat 24, Mon 26 & Sat 31 Dec

7:45pm – Thu Dec 8, Sat 10 Dec, Fri 16 Dec, Sat 17Dec, Mon 19th Dec,

8:15pm - All other dates