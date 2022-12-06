Are you a passionate Yorkshire Cricket fan as well as being a lover of Christmas? If so, then your club might have the perfect event for you.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club fans have been invited to attend the club’s Christmas party. The event will have Christmas carols, readings and interviews, including with the new Bishop of Kirkstall, the Right Revd Arun Arora. Food and beverages will be available, and live music will come from a band led by award winning singer-songwriter Rob Halligan.

The party will get underway at 4.30pm in the Howard Stand on Friday December 16. It is due to finish at around 6pm.

The Christmas event will be the last in a year of various faith events. Other highlights of the year include Yorkshire CCC celebrations of Eid and Diwali. YCCC members and now all other supporters have been invited to the celebration.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s Chaplain, Bishop Chris Edmondson said: “I’m very excited that the Club is going to be hosting its first Christmas celebration of this kind in December, as we continue to bring our communities together, to share in marking important religious and cultural celebrations.

“We’ve been delighted to welcome people from a wide range of backgrounds to Headingley for the immensely successful Eid Milan and Diwali celebrations, and it will be fantastic to have a great turn out of people joining us on the 16 December.

“I’ve been privileged to have attended these other celebrations, and can reflect on how important it’s been to see individuals from a range of faiths and communities coming together to enjoy time together in these ways.”

Members that have a registered email address with the Club have been contacted with details to allow them to register for the event. If you are a member and haven’t received an email but would like to attend, please email [email protected] .

A general view of Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Headingley Stadium in Leeds in 2021. PIC: Peter Powell/PA Wire