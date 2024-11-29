I can attest to how cold it is getting around West Yorkshire at this time of year, owing to my family living in Bradford and later celebrating Christmas in the sun - the New Zealand sun.

But from experience, those in West Yorkshire certainly do have more of a constitution for the cold weather when they annually venture out to experience some of the fantastic festive events in and around the city each year.

2024 is no different either, whether it’s the warm glow of brass band instruments underneath the festive lights and the wonderful wintery adventure of taking the Elf Explorer, or admiring the living advent calendar that frequents shop windows in Saltaire.

So before Bradford transforms into the UK City of Culture in 2025, we’ve fittingly picked 25 Christmas themed events taking place in and around the city before the New Year - many of which still have tickets available.

And for those who are looking for more information about the events for Bradford 2025 and to buy tickets, you can visit the official Bradford2025 website.

1 . The Bingley Gallery Christmas 2024 Exhibition Celebrate the season with the vibrant artistry of the Bingley Gallery until December 24. This year's Christmas Exhibition features over 25 incredible regional talents, including Josie Barraclough, Sarah Light (Seven Hands Design), and David Starley. Enjoy a mix of styles, from hyperrealist oils and striking acrylics to beautiful gold-leaf embellishments.

2 . Reindeer Spotter Trail How many festive reindeer can you spot around the gardens of East Riddlesden Hall this festive season? Some of them could be hiding so be sure to peek around corners and check under trees as the Reindeer Spotting Trail runs until December 23.

3 . The Elf Explorer. At the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, enjoy festive fun on the Victorian Christmas Street until December 24, where children can write letters to Santa and parents can unwind with seasonal drinks. Expect a 20-minute show from the elves before your train ride and a visit from Father Christmas.

4 . A Christmas Carol Also at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, relive the magic of Dickens' A Christmas Carol in an unforgettable setting until December 20. This immersive experience brings Scrooge's transformation to life against the breath-taking backdrop of the Yorkshire moors - from navigating a Victorian street to witnessing Marley's ghostly warning in Scrooge's office.

5 . Denholme Christmas Light Switch On Bring the whole family for a day of free festive fun as Denholme switches on its lights on November 30. Enjoy classic family games, visit Santa's grotto, and sip on hot chocolate or mulled wine to stay cosy. With a lively brass band and a talented face painter adding to the cheer, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Don't miss this magical celebration of the season.