If you’re a fan of Mexican inspired food and tequila based drinks, then Chow Down is the place for you this weekend, as the Taco + Tequila Festival kicks off for a weekend long celebration.

The event, taking place from Friday June 23 to Sunday June 25, will see live bands, cocktail-making and tasting masterclasses, churros, tacos, a tequila shot bar and a margarita and paloma bar.

There will also be competitions, including margarita-making speed tests and make-your-own taco contests throughout the three day festival.

Chow Down has announced their summer programme.

The tequila-based drinks will be mixed by Leeds-famous Leng Libation, also known as Sam Greedy, and will include cocktails such as mango and raspberry frozen margaritas, pineapple palomas and of course tequila shots.

Jimmy Macks, who are voted the best taco in the North, are bringing three special tacos to the festival; slow and low beef short rib and brisket birria, fire jerk chicken 'over coals', and smokey roasted squash + black bean.

Other food vendors serving tacos and birrias and more include Bastard Bistro, Torito Taco and Brazin Squad, each of who bring their own personal flavour.

Taco and Tequila Festival at Chow Down is a free event, you just need to book a table to enter.

Jimmy Macks, who are voted the best taco in the North, are bringing three special tacos to the festival. (Photo: Jimmy Macks)

Taco and Tequila Festival 2023 menu

Tequila Bar by Leng Libation

Mango Frozen Margarita - £9

Raspberry Frozen Margarita - £9

Pineapple Paloma - £9

El Diablo - £8.5

Spicy Tommys - £9

Red Grasshopper - £8

Mexican Penacilin - £9.5

Tequila Verdita Shot - £5

Bastards Bisto

Bastards Bistro is serving a range of tacos an birrias. Photo: Simon Fogal

Smoked Pork & Pineapple Pibil - Street salsa, lime crema

Carne Asada - Salsa verde, roast garlic aioli

Buttermilk fried chicken Kiev taco - Parsley mayo, parmesan crumb

Pina colada jackfruit (Vegan) - Coconut siriacha, pina salsa

Beeria taco - Beer braised beef shin, aged cheddar. Bone marrow birria consome

Cheese burger birria - Gherkin salsa

Vegan mushroom alternative

Smoked pork & pineapple pibil loaded nachos - Nacho cheese / street salsa / pickled pink onion & jalapeño, lime crema

Beer braised beef shin nachos - Nacho cheese, chipotle tomatillo salsa, pickled pink onion & jalapeño, lime crema

Jimmy Mack

Slow and low Beef short rib + brisket Birria - 2 crispy flour tortillas dipped in beef juices, topped with melted cheese, Pico de Gallo + loaded with pulled 8hr birria marinated beef brisket and short rib. Served with our Birria dipping gravy

Fire Jerk chicken 'over coals' - Over night marinated jerk chicken thighs, cooked over fire and served in 2 crispy flour tortillas with burnt scallion salsa, melted cheese and sour cream.

Smokey roasted squash + black bean (vegetarian, gf) - Squash and black beans slow roasted in a smokey, mexican house blend of spices served on 4 open corn tortillas with charred corn salsa, pink onion pickles, lime crema + tajin.

Loaded nachos (vegetarian, gf) - Cheese sauce, pink onions, jalapenos, salsa, sour cream. Add Guacamole

Brazin Squad

Smoked citrus pink bream cerviche taco - Avocado crema, charred pineapple salsa, nori crisps

Coal roast beetroot taco - Beetroot mole, pickled candied beetroot, Tajin and preserved lemon sour cream

Smoked Confit duck leg - Mango salsa, smoked duck fat mayo, crispy duck skin

Torito Taco