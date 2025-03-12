Channel 5 has got a new name - but it might be quite familiar 👀

Channel 5 has undergone yet another rebrand.

Both the linear channel and streaming service now share a name.

It is a move designed to ‘unite’ the offerings.

Channel 5 has got a brand new name as part of a rebrand. The move is part of a bid to ‘unite’ the broadcaster’s linear and streaming offerings.

It is not the first time that it has gone through a name change - in fact it is the the fourth such rebranding since it launched back in 1997. The My5 on demand service has also been renamed.

What is Channel 5 called now?

Both the TV channel and the streaming service - My5 - have undergone a name change. They are now called simply 5.

It is a similar move to Channel 4’s recent rebranding of All4 to Channel 4. It is not the first time that Channel 5 has changed its name.

Launched in 1997 under the brand Channel 5, it was renamed to Five in 2002. It reverted back to Channel 5 in 2011 and then 14 years later it has changed once more to 5.

Why has Channel 5 changed its name?

TV Zone UK reports that Channel 5 boss Ben Frow said: "We know from the success that so many of our Channel 5 shows have had on Netflix that there’s a huge appetite for our content in the streaming world...

"As we relaunch as 5, our streaming service will be a much bigger and broader offer than My5 with a significantly expanded range of content including new series and box sets in reality, drama, factual and kids from across the Paramount family."

Sarah Rose, president of Channel 5 added: "[We've seen] record growth for My5 viewing over the last three years and, as more of our audience discover streaming, we think it’s the right time to have a much closer relationship between our linear and streaming services.”

What do you think of Channel 5’s rebranding? Let me know by email: [email protected] .