Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, and Matt Lucas from The Great British Bake Off.

Hardcore stans of The Great British Bake Off can rest easy knowing the show is returning sooner than expected.

The popular cooking show is set to grace our screens once again on Channel 4 from Tuesday 13 September, 2022..

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back with all their cake-tasting abilities, alongside comedic presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

The four appeared in a selfie as the show’s official Twitter account broke the news: “In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm! #GBBO”

Most Popular

Fans reacted in a frenzy with one user saying: Wait Whatttttttttttt! #GBBO is back! Wahooooo”

A second user added: “Best thing I’ve heard today!”

A third asked: “Do we know what the first week will be? So I can bake something to eat along with the first episode!”

Last year’s series saw Giuseppe Dell’Anno crowned as the ultimate star baker, beating Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar in the final.

Reflecting on his win, Giuseppe said: "There are no words, I am speechless for once. All I can think of is the reaction from my mum and dad."The fact is that everything I have done to deserve this comes from his heritage, it’s the best thank-you note I can possibly send him."

How to watch The Great British Bake Off

Fans can watch the first episode of the new series on Channel 4 on Tuesday 13 September, 2022.