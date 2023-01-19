Two contestants from Leeds will appear in a new series of Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins , which will hit our screens next week. Visiting professor Faye, 43, and performance and lifestyle nutritionist Charlotte, 27, will compete against 18 others on the reality quasi-military training television show, which will put their physical and mental fortitude to the test.

Despite their age gap, Faye and Charlotte appear to have had traumatic experiences in life before arriving where they are now. And being on the show will help them to demonstrate their capacity to overcome any obstacles that may arise as they are stranded in a Vietnamese jungle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing up in Leeds, Faye, who also works as a Director of Operations, was taken into care at the age of nine after living in an alcohol-driven, physically abusive household. In two years, she was moved around 50 different emergency placements but has strived to get her life on track by getting a job, house, and completing her GCSEs.

Not only that, Faye is also a competitive marathon runner and is studying for her pilot’s licence and a PhD. After being labelled a failure her entire life now she wants to see what she can achieve and adapt to.

Fellow Leeds contestant Charlotte was raped three years ago and subsequently developed severe panic attacks and depression. Since then, she finds it difficult to trust people and maintain social connections. And now, she joined the show to face up her ‘inner demons’ and surround herself with people she can trust.

What is SAS Who Dares Wins about?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who Dares Wins returns to TV with a new batch of recruits ready to face their toughest challenge yet. A total of 20 ordinary contestants will enter jungle hell to complete an extremely gruelling phase of SAS selection.

Led by a team of ex-special forces operators from the UK and US, the new recruits will be stranded in Thung Ui, North Vietnam and forced to break through boundaries and test their limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s contestants include a former WWE superstar and a professional boxer fighting with a promising career as a super-welterweight.

SAS Who Dares Wins contestants from Leeds. Faye (left) and Charlotte

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newest series comes just months after Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins reached its conclusion. AJ Pritchard, Ferne McCann, Calum Best & Maisie Smith emerged victorious from the celebrity spin-off after successfully scaling the tallest dune in the Jordanian desert.

When does SAS: Who Dares Wins start?

Advertisement Hide Ad