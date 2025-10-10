Celebrity Traitors will not be TV this evening - here’s why 🚨📺

Celebrity Traitors will not be on this evening.

The BBC has changed up the schedule for the spin-off.

But when will Claudia and the celebs be back?

Celebrity Traitors has only just kicked-off its highly anticipated series but it is already on a break. Fans who tune into BBC One this evening will not find the show on the schedule.

It is a major change compared to the regular civilian version of the hit reality competition. Viewers were introduced to the stars earlier in the week and Claudia Winkleman selected her first line-up of traitors.

But why is the show not airing new episodes on Friday nights? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is the Celebrity Traitors not on TV today?

Claudia Winkleman is back to host The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

Unlike the normal version of The Traitors, the all-star spin-off will only broadcast two episodes per week and not the usual three. It means that viewers can only expect it to be on the TV on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Instead on Fridays, the new Alan Partridge show and other comedy series will air in the 9pm slot. Fans will have to wait nearly a week to find out the conclusion to the latest devilish cliff-hanger.

In the first episode of The Celebrity Traitors, Claudia Winkleman wears this beautiful Chloe jacket

When is Celebrity Traitors next on TV?

Unfortunately for fans, it is set to be quite the wait before the show returns with a new episode on BBC One or iPlayer. Celebrity Traitors will only be on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The next episode is scheduled to be broadcast in five days on October 15. It will start at 9pm and last for around an hour.

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “After the first banishment sends shockwaves throughout the castle, the traitors don't wait long to commit their next murder.

“As a new day dawns, the celebrity players turn their focus to a mission that forces them to work very closely as a team under punishing conditions. But as night falls, will they continue to collaborate at the round table and catch a traitor, or will they inadvertently banish a fellow faithful?”

