Celebrity Traitors has eliminated plenty of stars ahead of its 2025 final! 📺👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just shy of a month ago, the Traitors Castle flung its doors open and welcomed viewers back for a delicious autumn treat. The very first season of Celebrity Traitors is set to come to a conclusion in a matter of days.

It might be hard to believe but we are in the end game now and the BBC’s all-star spin-off will be over before you know it. There is one episode left and it will be a super-sized event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claudia Winkleman is on hosting duty for this celebrity version of the beloved social deduction game. The show has a change of schedule for its final week - that could catch out viewers.

But who is still part of the cast and who has been murdered/ banished in the eight previous episodes? Here’s a full reminder.