Celebrity Big Brother 2025: what time is CBB on TV today? Live eviction start time explained
- Celebrity Big Brother will evict a housemate tonight!
- One of the stars is set to be sent home - and viewers will have their say.
- But how can you watch the episode?
ITV will be ordering a taxi for one of the Celebrity Big Brother housemates in just a matter of hours. It is only a few days since the stars moved into the iconic home, but it is already time for an eviction.
The full cast for 2025 was confirmed during the live launch on Monday (April 7) night. And an early favourite to win has emerged with the bookies.
Will Best and AJ Odudu will be on hosting duties for the first eviction. See who is at risk of eviction this evening here.
But how can you watch it?
What time is Celebrity Big Brother on TV today?
The first live eviction of 2025 is set to take place this evening (April 11). It is scheduled to start at 9pm, as has been the standard timing throughout the week so far.
Viewers can expect it to last until 10.15pm - slightly longer than the normal weekday episodes. It will be followed by the news on ITV.
How to watch Celebrity Big Brother?
The show has been revived for a third time - and has found a new home in ITV/ STV. Unlike the civilian version, Celebrity Big Brother will air on the broadcaster's main channels.
If you are wanting to watch CBB it will be on ITV1/ STV this evening. It will also be available live on ITVX/ STV Player and also on the platforms for demand afterwards.
