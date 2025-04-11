Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrity Big Brother’s first live eviction is set for tonight 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Big Brother will evict a housemate tonight!

One of the stars is set to be sent home - and viewers will have their say.

But how can you watch the episode?

The full cast for 2025 was confirmed during the live launch on Monday (April 7) night. And an early favourite to win has emerged with the bookies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how can you watch it?

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on TV today?

You can't accuse ITV of being minimalist in the design of the Celebrity Big Brother house this year. | Initial TV/ ITV

The first live eviction of 2025 is set to take place this evening (April 11). It is scheduled to start at 9pm, as has been the standard timing throughout the week so far.

Viewers can expect it to last until 10.15pm - slightly longer than the normal weekday episodes. It will be followed by the news on ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother?

The show has been revived for a third time - and has found a new home in ITV/ STV. Unlike the civilian version, Celebrity Big Brother will air on the broadcaster's main channels.

If you are wanting to watch CBB it will be on ITV1/ STV this evening. It will also be available live on ITVX/ STV Player and also on the platforms for demand afterwards.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.