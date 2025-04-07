Celebrity Big Brother 2025: first look inside ITV’s new house - take a tour in 27 photos

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 08:41 BST

Celebrity Big Brother is starting on April 7 - but take a look around the house 👀

ITV has offered fans a first look inside the redesigned Celebrity Big Brother house for 2025. The new series is set to start in a matter of hours.

Audiences will soon be tuning in for the live launch - which will reveal the cast for the latest series. 14 names have been linked with appearing, including a Marvel star, and many have been spotted arriving.

Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter

Ahead of the start of the new series of CBB, ITV has offered a look inside the house. It includes the first glimpse of the diary room.

Are you planning on watching the latest edition of Celebrity Big Brother? Let me know your thoughts and predictions by email: [email protected].

Join our NationalWorld Today newsletter - morning headlines in your email.

This is what the Diary Room chair at the Celebrity Big Brother house looks like for 2025

1. CBB's Diary Room

This is what the Diary Room chair at the Celebrity Big Brother house looks like for 2025 | Initial TV & ITV Photo: Initial TV & ITV

Photo Sales
Another look at the Diary Room in the 2025 version of the Celebrity Big Brother house

2. CBB's Diary Room

Another look at the Diary Room in the 2025 version of the Celebrity Big Brother house | Initial TV/ ITV Photo: Initial TV/ ITV

Photo Sales
ITV has certainly opted for a colourful look for the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2025.

3. CBB House 2025

ITV has certainly opted for a colourful look for the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2025. | Initial TV/ ITV Photo: Initial TV/ ITV

Photo Sales
Celebrity Big Brother starts its 2025 series on Monday April 7

4. CBB House 2025

Celebrity Big Brother starts its 2025 series on Monday April 7 | Initial TV/ ITV Photo: Initial TV/ ITV

Photo Sales
A closer look at the inside of the Celebrity Big Brother house for 2025.

5. CBB House 2025

A closer look at the inside of the Celebrity Big Brother house for 2025. | Initial TV/ ITV Photo: Initial TV/ ITV

Photo Sales
ITV has offered a sneak peak inside the house before CBB 2025 starts.

6. CBB House 2025

ITV has offered a sneak peak inside the house before CBB 2025 starts. | Initial TV/ ITV Photo: Initial TV/ ITV

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BoostCelebrity Big BrotherTVITVITVX
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice