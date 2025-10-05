Black Ops 7’s open beta has started - but how long do you have to play it? 🎮🚨

Call of Duty’s latest open beta is finally here.

Players will get to try out some of Black Ops 7’s multiplayer.

But when does the beta finish?

Call of Duty players have been told exactly when the Black Ops 7 beta will finish. It comes as the multiplayer test rolls out to even more gamers.

The game is due to release on consoles and PC on November 14. Just like in previous years, Activision is letting gamers experience some of the multiplayer early.

Fans got their first proper look at the game back during Gamescom Opening Night Live in August. It showed some of the dynamic new movements in the game - including a grappling hook like feature.

But how long do you have to play the beta? Here’s all you need to know:

When does the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta end?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releases on November 14 | Activision

Players across the world will be booting up the latest Activision open beta right now. The early access has finished and those who didn’t pre-order now have the chance to experience it.

Black Ops 7’s open beta will run until Wednesday (October 8), it has been confirmed. Gamers will have four days to try out the latest COD multiplayer.

The open beta is due to finish at 6pm British time on October 8 for players in the UK. Across the channel in Europe, it will close at 7pm CEST.

Over the pond in America, the Black Ops 7 beta will close at 1pm ET/ 10am PT on Wednesday.

Who could access the beta early?

The Black Ops 7 beta early access began on Thursday (October 2) and it was open to those who had pre-ordered the game beforehand. Activision explained: “When you pre-order or pre-purchase from a participating retailer, you will receive a 13-character early access Beta code redeemable at callofduty.com/betaredeem .”

Once you have received the code, head to the above website, and follow the instructions on the page to reserve your spot in Early Access for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta.

Once your Early Access Beta code is successfully redeemed, you will be registered for Early Access. Registered players will then receive an Early Access Beta token via email before the Open Beta begins.

