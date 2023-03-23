Busted has announced a 15-show reunion tour alongside a new album this year. The Thunderbirds band, compromising Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis, will return once again for their 20th anniversary.

The trio rose to fame in the early 2000s and had four UK number-one singles and won two Brit awards before they went their separate ways in 2006. However, some of the bandmates reunited again in 2013 when they joined McFly to form McBusted for a brief stint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Busted has now announced they will reunite once again in Leeds, alongside releasing a new album consisting of remakes of their most beloved songs, such as Loser Kid, which will feature artists such as All Time Low and McFly.

Tickets for the much-anticipated tour will go on sale at 9am on March 31, with the 15 shows beginning in Plymouth on September 2. They will perform at Leeds First Direct Arena on September 17. Special guests Hanson will support the tour.

Busted Greatest Hits tour - how to get tickets

Tickets for Busted’s tour will go on sale at 9 am on March 31 on Ticketmaster . A presale will also be available from March 30 for people with access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Busted are back for their 20th anniversary - Credit: Getty Images

Full list of tour dates

September 2 – Plymouth, Pavilions

September 3 – Cardiff, International Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 5 – Swansea, Arena

September 6 – Bournemouth, BIC

September 7 – Brighton, Centre

September 9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 10 – London, The O2

September 12 – Bridlington, Spa

September 15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

September 16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

September 19 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

September 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

September 22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 24 – Manchester, AO Arena