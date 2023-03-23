Busted announce reunion tour with Leeds First Direct Arena show - how to get tickets, presale details
Busted has announced a 15-date UK tour with a show in Leeds
Busted has announced a 15-show reunion tour alongside a new album this year. The Thunderbirds band, compromising Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Willis, will return once again for their 20th anniversary.
The trio rose to fame in the early 2000s and had four UK number-one singles and won two Brit awards before they went their separate ways in 2006. However, some of the bandmates reunited again in 2013 when they joined McFly to form McBusted for a brief stint.
Busted has now announced they will reunite once again in Leeds, alongside releasing a new album consisting of remakes of their most beloved songs, such as Loser Kid, which will feature artists such as All Time Low and McFly.
Tickets for the much-anticipated tour will go on sale at 9am on March 31, with the 15 shows beginning in Plymouth on September 2. They will perform at Leeds First Direct Arena on September 17. Special guests Hanson will support the tour.
Busted Greatest Hits tour - how to get tickets
Tickets for Busted’s tour will go on sale at 9 am on March 31 on Ticketmaster. A presale will also be available from March 30 for people with access.
Full list of tour dates
September 2 – Plymouth, Pavilions
September 3 – Cardiff, International Arena
September 5 – Swansea, Arena
September 6 – Bournemouth, BIC
September 7 – Brighton, Centre
September 9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
September 10 – London, The O2
September 12 – Bridlington, Spa
September 15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
September 16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
September 17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
September 19 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
September 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
September 22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
September 24 – Manchester, AO Arena
AFFILIATES DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.