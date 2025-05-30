Britain’s Got Talent will be crowning its winner for 2025 very soon. The final of series 18 is set to take place on Saturday (May 31) night.
The full line-up for the final has been locked in after five weeks of live semi-finals. Two acts from each live show secured a spot in the grand finale and remain in with a chance to win this weekend.
BGT has seen the return of a guest judge for the 2025 final - see who is on the panel. Remind yourself of who is on the show’s rich list from over its many years on air.
A clear favourite has emerged heading into the weekend. Betfred has issued the latest odds before the final - with the result set to be based solely on public vote.
