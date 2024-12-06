And, to usher in the exciting year, we've asked our readers from across the region to tell us where some of the very best gems of Bradford are that people should visit.
Included are the Alhambra Theatre, which is due to take centre stage when next year’s events kick off, and a host of other parks and attractions that will captivate visitors to the city throughout the next 12 months.
Here's a list of the top recommendations of places to visit in Bradford:
1. Alhambra Theatre
The Alhambra Theatre is often referred to as the jewel in the city's crown and with good reason. The site was named after the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain, and has become one of the most distinguished venues in the North. | Graham Laycock Photo: Graham Laycock
2. The National Science and Media Museum
Previously voted Yorkshire's best indoor attraction, the National Science and Media Museum is one of the most visited museums in the North and has been described by visitors as "fabulous". | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Lister Park
A real Bradford gem, Lister Park is steeped in history. Also known as Manningham Park by locals, the Green-Flag awarded park is home to an Islamic and Hindu architectural-style water garden, a boating lake and café, and Cartwright Hall Art Gallery, which houses a permanent display of work from Bradford-born David Hockney. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
4. City Park
City Park is Bradford's brilliant multi-award winning public space that features The Mirror Pool; the largest urban water feature in the UK. | PWC Photo: pwc
5. Salts Mill
Salts Mill in the beautiful village of Saltaire is a former textile mill that has been transformed into a unique centre for shopping and art. | Getty Images
6. Bingley Five Rise Locks
From Crossflatts to Bingley along the canal towpath, this family and pram friendly walk is ideal to discover the Five and Three Rise Locks of Bingley. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe