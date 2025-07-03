Bongo’s Bingo, one of the most popular group events to have become established in recent years, is to start being held at a second venue in Leeds.

Described as “the award-winning original bingo rave phenomenon”, Bongo’s Bingo will now be hold on select dates at Project House while regular shows continue at the O2 Academy.

The debut events at the Armley Road venue will be on Saturday, August 2, followed by another on Friday, September 26.

For those unaware, Bongo’s Bingo is a “crazy mix of traditional bingo, dance-offs, rave intervals, audience participation and countless magical moments”.

The event has become popular around the world and gives those taking part the chance to win unique prizes such as giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to mobility scooters and karaoke machines at each show.

With the announcement of the new Leeds venue, the organisers have also said that they are introducing new prizes.

All tickets for Bongo’s Bingo’s at Project House and the ongoing O2 Academy dates, which includes a Disney-inspired special on Saturday, August 9, can be found online.

Jonny Bongo, Bongo’s Bingo co-founder, says: “We’re absolutely stoked to be debuting at Project House in Leeds. It’s class having two locations in the city, so with the O2 Academy we have got two amazing choices and lots of dates to choose from coming up.

“On top of this, we’re debuting lots of new prizes each month at Bongo’s Bingo. We felt it was time to have a refresh so whilst we’re keeping the classics, we’ve got some amazing new prizes to introduce to everyone to at Project House and across the UK.”