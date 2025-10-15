Remember, remember, the fifth of November, as the traditional poem goes. While Leeds City Council permanently axed its Bonfire Night events in 2022 , there are brilliant alternative events taking place across the city this year.

We’ve collated 17 events taking place in the LS postcode, from annual community events to a spectacular roaming fireworks display at Temple Newsam. We’ve also collated the costs of heading along to one (if there is), and what you’ll be getting with the price of admission, alongside the spectacular lights decorating the Leeds skyline over the course of a few nights in November.