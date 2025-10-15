We’ve collated 17 events taking place in the LS postcode, from annual community events to a spectacular roaming fireworks display at Temple Newsam. We’ve also collated the costs of heading along to one (if there is), and what you’ll be getting with the price of admission, alongside the spectacular lights decorating the Leeds skyline over the course of a few nights in November.
So the only decision you’ll truly have to make this Bonfire Night is: mint sauce on your pie and peas supper, or not?
1. Adel St Johns School Bonfire & Firework Extravaganza (8th November)
Adel St Johns School is hosting a bonfire and fireworks extravaganza perfect for the whole family. Gates open at 5pm, with the bonfire being lit at 5:45pm and a spectacular fireworks display starting at 6:30pm. You can also enjoy a bar, food, and other treats throughout the evening. 📍 Adel St John The Baptist Primary School, Long Causeway, Adel, Leeds, LS16 8EX | Canva/Adel St Johns School
2. Autumn Lights (November 1)
Autumn Lights is a touring firework spectacular coming to Temple Newsam. This family-friendly event features two breathtaking firework displays choreographed to music from around the world. Gates open at 4pm, and you can also enjoy live entertainment, a funfair, street food, and bars. Tickets should be booked in advance as prices will increase at the gate.
📍 Temple Newsam Estate, Temple Newsam Road, Leeds, LS15 0AD | Contributed
3. Bonfire Night at The Beck and Call (November 5)
Join The Beck and Call for a family-friendly Bonfire Night. This event will feature two sessions to spread out the fun, from 3pm-5:30pm and 6:30pm-close. The evening will include a fireworks display, a local trader market, free face painting, kids' entertainment, and a variety of food options from their specials menu and a pizza pop-up. 📍 The Beck and Call, Stainbeck Road, Leeds, LS7 2NP | Provided
4. Boston Spa Community Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza (November 8)
Primrose Lane Primary School is putting on a community bonfire and fireworks event, with all proceeds going to the school. The gates open at 5pm, with the fireworks display at 7pm. On the night, you can buy a range of food and drinks (including vegetarian and gluten-free options), as well as enjoy tombola's, candy floss, and rides. 📍 Primrose Lane Primary School, Westwood Way, Boston Spa, LS23 6DX | Canva
5. Fireworks Display at The Hunslet Club (November 1)
A fantastic community event with free entry for everyone! The Hunslet Club's annual firework display promises a spectacular evening of fun. Gates open at 6pm, and you can enjoy a great firework show that will light up the night sky. Food and refreshments, including pie and peas, will be available for purchase. 📍 The Hunslet Club, Hillidge Road, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 1BP | Canva
6. Kirkstall Bridge Inn Bonfire Night (November 5)
The Kirkstall Bridge Inn is back with its popular Bonfire Night event. The doors open at 5pm, and the event will feature a massive bonfire, a fireworks display, an outdoor bar, and their famous hog roast. Adult tickets are £9 and include a can of beer, while kids' tickets are £3 and include a soft drink. 📍 12 Bridge Road, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3BW | Canva