Bonfire Night: Best firework displays in Leeds

Bonfire Night will soon be upon us - and there's plenty going on in Leeds this year to keep you entertained.

Here's our pick of the best bonfire night events in Leeds.

Roundhay Park Bonfire and Fireworks. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

1. Rounday Park Firework display

Where: Soldiers Field, Roundhay Park, Leeds, LS8 2BL

When: Monday, November 5

What time: Bonfire lit at 7.30 and fireworks display starts at 8pm

Bonfire. Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson

Cost: Free

2. Bramley park

Where: Upper Town Street, Bramley

When: Monday, November 5.

Fireworks

What time: Gates open at 7pm, the display starts at 7.30pm.

Cost: Free

3. Middleton Park

Where: Town Street, Middleton

When: Monday, November 5

What time: 7pm

Cost: Free

4.The Myrtle Tavern

Where: Parkside road, Meanwood

When: Monday, November 5

What time: 5pm for a Disney themed display younger children with a louder display for older children later that evening

Cost: £2 per adult and £6 a family of four.

5. The Hunslet Club

Where: Hillidge Road. Hunslet, Leeds

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Event starts at 6pm, fireworks begin at 7.30pm

Cost: Free

6. Wetherby Community bonfire

Where: Wetherby Sports association, Lodge Lane, Wetherby

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm

Cost: £5 for an adult including entry for two under 16s.