Bonfire Night: Best firework displays in Leeds

Bonfire Night will soon be upon us - and there's plenty going on in Leeds this year to keep you entertained.
Here's our pick of the best bonfire night events in Leeds.
1. Rounday Park Firework display
Where: Soldiers Field, Roundhay Park, Leeds, LS8 2BL
When: Monday, November 5
What time: Bonfire lit at 7.30 and fireworks display starts at 8pm
Cost: Free
2. Bramley park
Where: Upper Town Street, Bramley
When: Monday, November 5.
What time: Gates open at 7pm, the display starts at 7.30pm.
Cost: Free
3. Middleton Park
Where: Town Street, Middleton
When: Monday, November 5
What time: 7pm
Cost: Free
4.The Myrtle Tavern
Where: Parkside road, Meanwood
When: Monday, November 5
What time: 5pm for a Disney themed display younger children with a louder display for older children later that evening
Cost: £2 per adult and £6 a family of four.
5. The Hunslet Club
Where: Hillidge Road. Hunslet, Leeds
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Event starts at 6pm, fireworks begin at 7.30pm
Cost: Free
6. Wetherby Community bonfire
Where: Wetherby Sports association, Lodge Lane, Wetherby
When: Saturday, November 3
What time: Bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm
Cost: £5 for an adult including entry for two under 16s.