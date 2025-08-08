Today at Bloodstock 2025: Set times, stage splits and weather forecast for Catton Hall today
- Bloodstock Open Air kicks off its first full day of performances later today.
- This evening sees Trivium perform as the first headliner this weekend, with a cornucopia of cacophony also on offer.
- Here are your set times and stage splits for today, along with a look at the weather and pollen count at Catton Hall.
Good morning campers - it’s the first full day at Bloodstock Open Air, with your first headliner set to take to the stage just after 9pm, and a whole lot more taking place before Trivium hit the main stage (9:10pm).
Your entertainment today comes from not only Matt Heafy and crew, but there are performances from Lacuna Coil (5:15pm, Main Stage), Max Cavalera’s Nailbomb project (8pm, Sophie Lancaster Stage), Orange Goblin (4:05pm, Main Stage) and many more.
Which is why we’ve provided you with a complete list of today’s performances at the festival, so you don’t miss a single moment, or at least, can try and avoid the dreaded set clashes among some of your favourite metal artists.
We’ve also taken a look at the weather forecast at Catton Hall today; is it a day for a jacket, or will the sun come out, therefore the guns will also come out? We’ve also got you hay fever sufferers covered with a look at the pollen count in the area today.
If you’re about to head to the festival, though, and thinking of some last-minute packing or how to get there, check out our previous guide to everything you might need to know about Bloodstock 2025.
But without further ado, here’s your primer for the day ahead.
Who’s performing at Bloodstock 2025 today?
All information correct as of the time of writing:
Ronnie James Dio Stage
- 10:45 - 11:25: Shrapnel
- 11:45 - 12:25: Famyne
- 12:45 - 13:25: Konvent
- 13:45 - 14:30: Flotsam and Jetsam
- 14:55 - 15:40: Paleface Swiss
- 16:05 - 16:50: Orange Goblin
- 17:15 - 18:15: Lacuna Coil
- 18:55 - 20:10: Emperor
- 21:10 - 22:40: Trivium
Sophie Lancaster Stage
- 10:30 - 11:00: Ofnus
- 11:20 - 11:50: Turin
- 12:10 - 12:40: Lock Horns
- 13:10 - 13:50: My Dilligence
- 14:20 - 15:00: Rough Justice
- 15:40 - 16:20: Shade Empire
- 17:00 - 17:40: Eihwar
- 18:25 - 19:10: High Parasite
- 20:00 - 21:00: Nailbomb
- 22:40 - 23:55: Kataklysm
- 00:00 - 02:00: The Blood Rave with DJs Little M and Lloyd
EMP
- 14:30 - 15:00: Insidious Void
- 15:40 - 16:10: Shrike
- 16:50 - 17:20: Helldown
- 18:20 - 19:00:Lust Ritual
- 20:15 - 20:55: Desolator
New Blood
- 10:30 - 11:00: The Machinist
- 11:15 - 11:45: LOWDOWN
- 12:00 - 12:30: tealdeer
- 12:45 - 13:15: Compounds
- 13:30 - 14:00: ThunarWülf
- 14:15 - 14:45: Baelfyr
- 15:00 - 15:30: OGUN
- 15:45 - 16:15: If It Bleeds
- 16:30 - 17:00: Rascal
- 17:15 - 17:45: VMBRA
- 18:00 - 18:30: LN
- 18:45 - 19:15: Backseat Juliet
- 19:30 - 20:00: Devilhusk
- 23:00 - 02:00: DJs Dawn Debenham and Darren "Deadsoul" Smith
VIP
- 20:00 - 20:40: L1nkn P4rk
What is the weather forecast for today at Bloodstock 2025?
It’s going to be a fantastic day for weather at Bloodstock today, with the Met Office forecasting mostly sunshine, with the odd sunny interval, but with temperatures set to reach a high of 23° and a low of 12°.
Three-hourly forecast for Bloodstock Friday
- 7:00: Sunny (14°)
- 10:00: Sunny intervals (18°)
- 13:00: Sunny (22°)
- 16:00: Sunny (24°)
- 19:00: Sunny (22°)
- 22:00: Clear night (17°)
What is the pollen count today at Bloodstock 2025?
Pretty good for those hay fever sufferers heading out to Catton Hall today; the Met Office have issued a low pollen count warning, but as ever, be prepared in the event nettle pollen decides to make its way to the festival too.
Are you heading to Bloodstock Open Air this year? Share your experiences from the festival, or previous festivals, by leaving a comment wherever you’ve read this story.
