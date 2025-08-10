The final day of Bloodstock is set to end with an utter (head)bang, rather than a whimper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final day of Bloodstock 2025 has (sadly) arrived.

Today sees performances from Gojira, Mastodon, The Black Dahlia Murder, Obituary and many more - but who is clashing with who?

Here’s your set times, clashes, weather forecast and pollen count ahead of your final day at Catton Hall.

Good morning, campers, one final time at Bloodstock Open Air 2025. Today is sadly your last day at this year’s festival, but things are going out with a bang rather than a mere whimper.

Headlining the final day at the festival is French act Gojira (Ronnie James Dio stage, 9:10pm), who casual audiences might remember from the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympic Games (and the controversy the subsequently surrounded it), with the Sophie Lancaster Stage headlined this evening by death metal stalwarts Obituary (10:40pm), with Three Inches of Blood performing shortly before them on the same stage (8pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’d also be remiss not to add that Mastodon are set to perform shortly before Gojira on the Ronnie James Dio stage (6:55pm), so despite it being the last day, it is set to be a stunning line-up to close out this year’s festival.

Here’s all your set times, stage clashes, weather forecast, and pollen count ahead of your final day at Bloodstock 2025.

Today at Bloodstock 2025 - set times for August 10

All information is correct as of writing.

Gojira are set to close out the final night at Bloodstock 2025, but will it rain on their parade later today? | JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images

Ronnie James Dio Stage

10:45 - 11:25: Ghosts of Atlantis

11:45 - 12:25: One Machine

12:45 - 13:25: Rivers of Nihil

13:45 - 14:30: August Burns Red

14:55 - 15:40: Feuerschwanz

16:05 - 16:50: The Black Dahlia Murder

17:15 - 18:15: Lord of the Lost

18:55 - 20:10: Mastodon

21:10 - 22:40: Gojira

Sophie Lancaster Stage

10:30 - 11:00: Apathy UK

11:35 - 12:05: Barbarian Hermit

12:50 - 13:30: Wall

14:20 - 15:00: Dogma

15:40 - 16:20: Lowen

17:00 - 17:40: Siglos

18:25 - 19:10: Thrown

20:00 - 21:00: 3 Inches of Blood

22:40 - 23:55: Obituary

00:00 - 02:00: DJ Rich Harris

EMP

14:30 - 15:00: The Five Hundred

15:40 - 16:10: Maatkare

16:50 - 17:20: Orme

18:20 - 19:00: Phon

20:15 - 20:55: Z Machine

New Blood

10:30 - 11:00L The Cartographer

11:15 - 11:45: Spitting Teeth

12:00 - 12:30: Theocracide

12:45 - 13:15: Ocean Planet

13:30 - 14:00: Rizen

14:15 - 14:45: Monochrome

15:00 - 15:30: Surya

15:45 - 16:15: Headcount

16:30 - 17:00: KOBA

17:15 - 17:45: PREYRS

18:00 - 18:30: Speak In Whispers

18:45 - 19:15: Ruled By Raptors

19:30 - 20:00: BAD EARTH

VIP

18:30 - 19:10: Nevermind The Bloodstocks

19:55 - 20:35: Slipknowt

What clashes are set to take place at Bloodstock today?

Those final choices you have to make at Bloodstock this year are as follows - choose wisely!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morning Clashes

10:30 - 11:00: The Cartographer (New Blood Stage) and Apathy UK (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

10:45 - 11:25: Ghosts of Atlantis (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Apathy UK (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

11:15 - 11:45: Spitting Teeth (New Blood Stage) and Ghosts of Atlantis (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

11:35 - 12:05: Barbarian Hermit (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Spitting Teeth (New Blood Stage)

11:45 - 12:25: One Machine (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Barbarian Hermit (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

12:00 - 12:30: Theocracide (New Blood Stage) and One Machine (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

Afternoon Clashes

12:45 - 13:25: Rivers of Nihil (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Ocean Planet (New Blood Stage)

12:50 - 13:30: Wall (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Ocean Planet (New Blood Stage)

13:30 - 14:00: Rizen (New Blood Stage) and Rivers of Nihil (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

13:45 - 14:30: August Burns Red (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Rizen (New Blood Stage)

14:15 - 14:45: Monochrome (New Blood Stage) and August Burns Red (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

14:20 - 15:00: Dogma (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Monochrome (New Blood Stage) and The Five Hundred (EMP Stage)

14:30 - 15:00: The Five Hundred (EMP Stage) and Dogma (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

14:55 - 15:40: Feuerschwanz (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and The Five Hundred (EMP Stage) and Surya (New Blood Stage)

15:00 - 15:30: Surya (New Blood Stage) and Feuerschwanz (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

15:40 - 16:20: Lowen (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Headcount (New Blood Stage)

15:40 - 16:10: Maatkare (EMP Stage) and Lowen (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Headcount (New Blood Stage)

15:45 - 16:15: Headcount (New Blood Stage) and Lowen (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Maatkare (EMP Stage)

16:05 - 16:50: The Black Dahlia Murder (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Maatkare (EMP Stage) and Lowen (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

16:30 - 17:00: KOBA (New Blood Stage) and The Black Dahlia Murder (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

16:50 - 17:20: Orme (EMP Stage) and The Black Dahlia Murder (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and KOBA (New Blood Stage)

17:00 - 17:40: Siglos (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Orme (EMP Stage)

17:15 - 17:45: PREYRS (New Blood Stage) and Lord of the Lost (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Siglos (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

17:15 - 18:15: Lord of the Lost (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and PREYRS (New Blood Stage) and Siglos (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

18:00 - 18:30: Speak In Whispers (New Blood Stage) and Lord of the Lost (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

Evening Clashes

18:20 - 19:00: Phon (EMP Stage) and Thrown (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

18:25 - 19:10: Thrown (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Nevermind The Bloodstocks (VIP Stage) and Phon (EMP Stage) and Ruled By Raptors (New Blood Stage)

18:30 - 19:10: Nevermind The Bloodstocks (VIP Stage) and Thrown (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Ruled By Raptors (New Blood Stage) and Phon (EMP Stage)

18:45 - 19:15: Ruled By Raptors (New Blood Stage) and Thrown (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Nevermind The Bloodstocks (VIP Stage)

18:55 - 20:10: Mastodon (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Ruled By Raptors (New Blood Stage) and BAD EARTH (New Blood Stage)

19:30 - 20:00: BAD EARTH (New Blood Stage) and Mastodon (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

19:55 - 20:35: Slipknowt (VIP Stage) and Mastodon (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

20:00 - 21:00: 3 Inches of Blood (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Mastodon (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Slipknowt (VIP Stage)

20:15 - 20:55: Z Machine (EMP Stage) and 3 Inches of Blood (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

21:10 - 22:40: Gojira (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and DJ Rich Harris (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

22:40 - 23:55: Obituary (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Gojira (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

00:00 - 02:00: DJ Rich Harris (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Obituary (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

What is the weather forecast for Bloodstock today?

It’s the perfect weather to end your Bloodstock 2025 experience with, as the Met Office are forecasting nothing but sunshine throughout the day, with a high of 24° and a low of 12°. It also means that the UV levels are going to be high so, not to sound like your parent or guardian, stay sun smart today.

Three-hourly forecast for Bloodstock 2025 - August 10

7:00: Sunny (13°)

10:00: Sunny (18°)

13:00: Sunny (22°)

16:00: Sunny (24°)

19:00: Sunny (23°)

22:00: Clear night (17°)

What’s the pollen situation like at Bloodstock today?

It’s going to be another day to keep those hay fever tablets handy, I’m afraid. The Met Office have issued a medium pollen count warning, with moderate weed pollen set to be the main cause of the count - and a little extra bit of advice: Monday is going to be a high pollen count.

You have been warned.

What has been your highlight at Bloodstock 2025 so far? Share your experiences if you’ve been to, or are currently attending, this year’s festival by dropping a comment wherever you’ve read this article.