With early bird tickets to next year’s festival now on sale, organisers have been quick to fill up the bill at an early juncture, with an additional 16 acts set to perform at next year’s festival to tempt metalheads into picking up early bird tickets thus far.
So if the line-up so far has already sold the idea of attending Bloodstock in 2025, early bird weekend tickets (which include camping) are on sale through See Tickets - but for those who are still on the fence, more additions to the line-up are set to be revealed in the run up to next year’s event.
1. Trivium (Headliner)
Matthew Kiichi Heafy of Trivium performs on stage at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on August 20, 2021. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Machine Head (Headliner)
Rob Flynn of Machine Head performs on stage during Soundwave 2012 at the Sydney Showground on February 26, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. | Getty Images
3. Gojira (Headliner)
Gojira's French guitarist Joe Duplantier performs during the band's concert at the Main Stage of the Rock in Rio music festival at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 2, 2022. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Emperor
Emperor is a Norwegian black metal band formed in 1991, regarded as highly influential by critics and emerging black metal bands. They dissolved in 2001, but reunited from 2005 to 2007 for a few festival dates and brief US tours and will once again be reuniting in 2014. | Provided
5. Lacuna Coil
Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil performs on stage on the second day of the Heinekin Jammin' Festival 2006 at F1 Track on June 17, 2006 in Imola, Italy. | Getty Images
6. Lord of the Lost
Germany Entry Lord of the Lost perform "Blood & Glitter" on stage during The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final at M&S Bank Arena on May 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images
