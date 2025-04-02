Black Mirror: what are season 7 episode titles and synopsis? What to expect
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Black Mirror will return with a new series this month.
- It includes a sequel to the beloved USS Callister episode.
- But when will it be released?
Black Mirror is returning with a fresh batch of nightmares very soon. The long-running and acclaimed anthology show is now in its seventh series.
Netflix has confirmed the date that it will release the new episodes - and dropped hints of what to expect. It includes a sequel to one of the show’s most popular and acclaimed episodes: USS Callister.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
But when will Black Mirror season 7 be released? Here’s all you need to know:
What to expect from Black Mirror’s new season
Netflix has confirmed the episode titles and a brief synopsis for each of the six episodes. It includes of course - the highly-anticipated sequel to USS Callister.
Common People
When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, her desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive - but at a cost….
Starring: Rashida Jones (Amanda), Chris O’Dowd (Mike), Tracee Ellis Ross (Gaynor).
Bête Noire
Confectionary whizz kid Maria is unnerved when her former schoolmate Verity joins the company she works at — because there’s something altogether odd about Verity, something only Maria seems to notice…
Starring: Siena Kelly (Maria), Rosy McEwen (Verity), Michael Workéyè (Kae), Ben Bailey Smith (Gabe), Amber Grappy (Yudy), Ravi Aujla (Mr Ditta), Elena Sanz (Camille), Hanna Griffiths (Luisa).
Hotel Reverie
A high-tech, unusually immersive remake of a vintage British film sends Hollywood A-list star Brandy Friday into another dimension, where she must stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home.
Starring: Issa Rae (Brandy), Emma Corrin (Dorothy), Awkwafina (Kimmy), Harriet Walter (Judith Keyworth)
Plaything
In a near-future London, an eccentric murder suspect is linked to an unusual video game from the 1990s — a game populated by cute, evolving artificial lifeforms.
Starring: Peter Capaldi (Cameron Walker 2034), Lewis Gribben (Cameron Walker 1994), James Nelson Joyce (DCI Kano), Michele Austin (Jen Minter), Will Poulter (Colin Ritman), Asim Chaudhry (Mohan Thakur).
Eulogy
An isolated man is introduced to a groundbreaking system that allows its users to literally step inside old photographs — stirring powerful emotions in the process.
Starring: Paul Giamatti (Phillip), Patsy Ferran (The Guide).
USS Callister: Into Infinity
Robert Daly is dead, but now the crew of the USS Callister – led by Captain Nanette Cole – are stranded in an infinite virtual universe, fighting for survival against 30 million players.
Starring: Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole), Jimmi Simpson (James Walton), Billy Magnussen (Karl Plowman), Osy Ikhile (Nate Packer), Milanka Brooks (Elena Tulaska), Paul G. Raymond (Kabir Dudani).
When does Black Mirror season 7 release?
The latest batch of Black Mirror episodes are set to arrive on streaming on Thursday April 10. All six episodes will be released at once on Netflix - and you can expect them to arrive at 8am GMT for UK audiences.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Where to watch Black Mirror?
The new episodes will be released on Netflix - and the streaming service remains the home of Black Mirror. You can watch all the previous episodes - and the interactive special Bandersnatch - on the streaming service.
Despite originally debuting on Channel 4 back in 2011 before moving to Netflix from its third season, those early seasons are no longer available on the broadcaster’s own on demand platform. DVDs of the first four seasons are available for purchase on Amazon.
What is your favourite episode of Black Mirror? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.