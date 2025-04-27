Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain’s Got Talent has majorly changed the schedule for its live shows in 2025.

The semi-finals will not air on consecutive nights this year.

But when will the next live episode be on TV?

Britain’s Got Talent fans are being reminded that the show has changed the schedule for the semi-finals this year. It means the beloved reality series is not on tonight (April 27) as you may have expected.

In previous years, all of the live shows have aired on consecutive nights. But for 2025, that is not the case.

ITV has confirmed when the next live semi-final will be. Here’s all you need to know:

Why is BGT not on tonight?

Britain's Got Talent viewers are being warned that they will not be able to watch a new episode this weekend. | ITV

Traditionally, when the reality show has reached the live show stage - after the conclusion of the auditions - it has spread them out over the space of a week culminating in the final. However for 2025, that is not the case.

Due to the hiatus of Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent returned much earlier than usual. It had previously started around this time of the year and concluded in late May/ early June.

But for series 18, BGT started in February and has already finished the audition stage. To fill the schedule, ITV has made the decision to air the live shows weekly this season.

Viewers will get one semi-final every Saturday night, through to the live final around May 31.

When is the next BGT live show?

The second of the semi-finals is set to take place in less than a week’s time. It is due to be broadcast next Saturday (May 3) and will start at 7pm.

