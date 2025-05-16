Britain’s Got Talent has got a firm frontrunner as the show nears the 2025 grand final. There is just one more semi-final to take place after last night’s (May 18) episode.
Eight acts have now made it through to the show’s conclusion later this month. But three more places - including a wildcard - are still up for grabs.
The golden buzzer has returned for the semi-finals this year - in a series first twist. It has massively changed the way the live shows play out.
Ahead of the fifth semi-final this week, Oddschecker has compiled the list of favourites to win the show. We’ve pulled together the frontrunners from longest to shortest odds.
1. Jasmine Rice - 18/1
Drag Queen/ Opera singer Jasmine Rice is among the finalists for BGT 2025. She is 18/1 to win via Betfred. | ITV Photo: ITV
2. Vinnie McKee - 16/1
Singer Vinnie McKee has made it to the BGT final after winning the public vote in one of the semi-finals. He is 16/1 to win via Betfred. | ITV/Thames Photo: ITV/Thames
3. Ping Pong Pang - 14/1
Italian dance troupe Ping Pong Pang won the public vote in the third semi-final. They are 14/1 to win via Betfred. | ITV Photo: ITV
4. Joseph Charm - 10/1
Comedian Joseph Charm wowed the judges again in the fourth semi-final on ITV - getting the golden buzzer and a path through to the final. He is currently 10/1 to win via Betfred | ITV Photo: ITV
5. Olly Pearson - 10/1
11-year-old guitarist Olly Pearson sailed through to the BGT final after getting a golden buzzer in the semi-final. He is 10/1 to win via Betfred | ITV Photo: ITV
6. Stacey Leadbetter - 7/1
Singer Stacey Leadbetter is one of the favourites to win BGT in 2025. She is currently 7/1 to win via Betfred | ITV Photo: ITV