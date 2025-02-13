It could possible be cheaper to see Beyoncé in Paris than London, according to research 🎶✈🎤

Tickets for the highly anticipated return of Beyoncé in the UK go on sale this week (February 14 2025.)

But with ticket prices already circulating on social media, just how far will Beyoncé fans travel to see her perform?

Could travelling to a European tour date be cheaper for UK fans too?

Ticketmaster is no doubt bracing itself tomorrow (February 14 2025) for the general ticket sales of both Kendrick Lamar and fellow 2025 GRAMMY Award winner Beyoncé.

Searches for her UK dates have skyrocketed by 4500%, proving that the BeyHive's commitment knows no bounds—fans of all ages are eager to experience not just the show, but the entire journey as part of the event.

But just how far are the BeyHive willing to travel in order to see her on her Cowboy Carter European dates this year? Kia decided to investigate this, and broke down not only the distance they were willing to travel, but the age ranges for those who want to see the shows.

The science part

Could a trip to Europe be cheaper to see Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter tour - if fans are willing to go this far to see her perform? | Getty Images/Canva

The data was based on the World Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), which is a standard EU measurement for assessing vehicle range.

This procedure considers various factors that can affect real-life range, such as driving style, speed, weather, topography, and the use of electrical devices in the vehicle. These elements can all influence the actual distance a vehicle can travel compared to the standardised results.

How far are Beyoncé fans willing to travel to see the Cowboy Carter tour?

Beyoncé fans are willing to go the extra mile to see her Cowboy Carter tour, with many traveling an average of 266 miles to catch her live performance—far surpassing the typical 204-mile journey most concertgoers are willing to make.

Fans from all age ranges are showing their dedication, with nearly a fifth of millennials (25-34-year-olds) naming Beyoncé as their top artist to see this year, while Gen Z (16-24-year-olds) also ranks her as their number one choice.

Is it cheaper to see Beyoncé in Europe than it is in the UK?

Based on reports circulating online, tickets to see Beyoncé during the UK leg of her tour could reach as high as £713 on the resale market. But could it be cheaper to catch Queen Bey at one of her European tour dates?

We’ve chosen the June 19, 2025, show at Stade de France in Paris, which is just shy of 283 miles from London (23 miles more than the distance cited in Kia’s research). As of now, Gigsberg lists the cheapest available ticket for £132.42 (excluding booking fees and VAT).

Google Flights indicates that a round-trip flight to Paris for the show would cost around £81, with a return the following day. Note that checked-in luggage would incur an additional charge.

Alternatively, you could take the Eurostar from London to Paris Gare du Nord on the morning of the concert, with a return trip the following day, for £103.

If ticket prices in Paris stay the same and UK prices continue to rise due to dynamic pricing, you could potentially see Beyoncé in Paris for just over £210 (excluding accommodation) if you fly, or £235 if you travel by Eurostar.

