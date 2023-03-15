Race Across the World, a popular BBC series, is set to return to our screens this month for its third instalment, and producers are already scouting potential contestants in Leeds to appear on the fourth season.

The reality competition show will return with a nine-part season on March 22 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The BAFTA-winning series follows five pairs of hopeful travellers as they race around the world without the aid of flying or technology and with a strict cash limit as £20,000 cash prize is put at stake.

This time around, the contestants will race across Canada, starting at the edge of the Pacific Ocean in Vancouver and racing over 16,000 kilometres across six time zones to finish on the Atlantic Coast of North America’s most easterly city, St John’s Newfoundland.

It is now time for other hopefuls to shine as the producers are looking for ‘intrepid duos, of all ages’ for their next season, who they said, “are ready to take a step into the unknown and embark on an epic race across land, rail and sea.”

The producers said: “Maybe you’re looking to change something in your life? Or are keen to share the journey with someone special like a family member, work colleague, best friend, or someone you’ve lost touch with. You may even have a very personal reason for wanting to explore a particular part of the world.

“We are now accepting applications for the next series of Race Across the World, and this incredible experience is open to all, whether you’re a seasoned traveller or total novice. With a cash prize at stake, we want to know what lengths you would go to reach the next checkpoint in first place.”

How to apply to BBC’s Race Across the World

Those who are interested in taking part can fill in the application form on Race Across the World website , before the closing date on April 14, 2023. Please note the application form will not be considered complete until both team members have completed their respective application form. For eligibility and requirements, please visit the same website .

How to watch Season 3 of Race Across the World on BBC

This year will see best friends Cathie and Tricia, brothers Marc and Michael, husband and wife Zainib and Mobeen and two father and daughter duos Kevin and Claudia and Ladi and Monique compete for the cash prize of £20,000 .

Race Across The World S3,31-03-2023,Monique, Ladi, Tricia, Cathie, Tricia, Claudia, Kevin, Zainib, Mobeen, Marc, Michael,Studio Lambert,Mackenzie Walker