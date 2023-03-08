The winner of The Apprentice 2022, Harpreet Kaur, who owns a sweet business in Leeds is set to appear on Celebrity Mastermind this week on BBC One . The 30-year-old entrepreneur impressed judge and tycoon Sir Alan Sugar last year when she sailed through the series and went on to win the show.

The show’s grand prize is £250,000, which she used to build her own empire, the Yorkshire-based dessert emporium. Oh, So Yum. Since then, there have been branches in Huddersfield, Leeds, and Bradford, and business has been booming.

The business was previously known as Barni’s World, after her niece, and according to Harpreet, there were only a few other companies doing something similar before hers took off. The company offers catering services for big events like weddings, baby showers, and product launches in addition to selling sweets, desserts, and cookies.

Since winning the BBC show, she has also appeared on This Morning and presented at the British Soap Awards 2022. Now she is set to appear on the BBC quiz show Celebrity Mastermind alongside radio presenter Jayne Middlemiss, comedian Neil Delamere and TV presenter Amar Latif to raise money for their chosen charities.

Who is Harpreet Kaur?

Born in Birmingham, Harpreet graduated with an online degree at the age of 22 while working as a bank manager. Her parents and siblings then moved to Yorkshire where they ran a corner store. She and her sister Gurvinder founded dessert parlour, Barni’s World in 2015.

She is currently dating The Apprentice co-star Akshay Thakrar, who was a fan favourite, since 2022.

How to watch Celebrity Mastermind on BBC One

Clive Myrie, the host of Celebrity Mastermind, will shine a spotlight on the Yorkshire entrepreneur on this weekend’s episode. The episode will air on Saturday, March 11 at 5.40pm. The episode will be available on BBC iPlayer after broadcast.