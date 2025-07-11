The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) will conduct a flyover in Ilkley this weekend. Here's when you can catch a glimpse of the historic aircraft.

Participants in this year's Ilkley Half Marathon on Sunday (July 13) will enjoy a special aerial display as vintage planes used to defended Britain during the Second World War soar overhead.

The BBMF, which operates five Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C47 Dakota, and two Chipmunk aircraft, is set to fly over the spa town as part of its route around northern England, departing from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

What is the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight?

The BBMF's mission is to maintain historical aircraft used during the Battle of Britain to ensure they are in airworthy condition to commemorate those who have fallen in service of the country.

The first BBMF took off in 1957 at RAF Biggin Hill, and included three PR Mk XIX Spitfires and the final Hurricane to be still deemed airworthy, the LF363.

Today's fleet, which includes five Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C47 Dakota, and two Chipmunk aircraft (mainly used for training) is flown by regular RAF aircrew and can be seen in the skies over the UK from May to September each year.

When can I see the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in Ilkley?

As part of the flight this Sunday (July 13), the BBMF will fly over the spa town between 2.09pm and 2.39pm, if weather permits. According to the Met Office, clear skies are expected on the day.

BBMF July 13 full route:

Heather, Ashby Show between 1.03 & 1.33pm

Podington, Santa Pod Raceway between 1.19 & 1.49pm

Bromham Show between 1.23 & 1.53pm

Kimbolton Country Fayre between 1.29 & 1.59pm

Middlecroft between 1.30 & 2.00pm

Bakewell Country Festival between 1.36 & 2.06pm

Bourne Festival between 1.41 & 2.11pm

Audley Cricket Club between 1.47 & 2.17pm

Ilkley Half Marathon between 2.09 & 2.39pm

Spilsby Show between 2.40 & 3.10pm

Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival between 2.46 & 3.16pm