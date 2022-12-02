The ballot for the biggest match on the Yorkshire Cricket Club calendar is open- and you will want to get signed up soon to avoid disappointment. The fixture against old rivals Lancashire takes place on June 1, 2023 and is almost certain to sell out.

The matches in 2022, both at Headingley and over at Old Trafford, were classics and one of the fiercest rivalries in county cricket is sure to not disappoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for this fixture are expected to be in very high demand, and your only way of guaranteeing a seat for the game is with a 2023 membership. You can secure a membership including access to three Vitality Blast games for just £45.

Due to high demand for Roses Vitality Blast tickets, seats will be sold in three priority window:

1) 2023 Yorkshire members

2) Ballot

Advertisement Hide Ad

3) General sale