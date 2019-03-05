Ballet returns to Leeds

Have your say

Contemporary ballet company Yorke Dance Project returns to Leeds this month to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Featuring new dance by Robert Cohan CBE and the first ever restaging of Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s Playground, the company will be performing Twenty at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre on March 20.

A spokesman said: “Yorke Dance Project has attracted increasing acclaim for presenting dance by past masters and emerging artists from both the UK and the USA.

“For Twenty, Artistic Director Yolande Yorke-Edgell has curated a celebratory programme which perfectly sums up her company’s philosophy.

“This first restaging of Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s Playground since its première by Sadler’s Wells Ballet in 1979 will feature guest artist Romany Pajdak, First Artist of The Royal Ballet, music composed by Gordon Crosse, and set and costume designs reimagined by MacMillan’s daughter Charlotte MacMillan.”

Communion is the sixth work created for the company by legendary contemporary choreographer Robert Cohan.

Mythical and life-enhancing, Communion is set to music by Nils Frahm and designed by Cohan’s former London Contemporary Dance Theatre collaborator John B Read.

Between and Within is a new work by emerging LA-based choreographer Sophia Stoller, with original music by Justin Scheid. Four dancers play out the complex dynamics of a relationship between two people.

Tickets, £15, for Twenty by Yorke Dance Project at Leeds are on sale at theatreleeds.com or phone Box Office on 0113 220 8008.