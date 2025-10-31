Three amateur bakers are all that remain and they are within a hair’s width of claiming the coveted grand prize. One of the contestants will write their name into the show’s history books.
A clear favourite has emerged with the bookies - and it will come as no surprise to viewers. There has been a standout baker in the kitchen across the previous nine weeks.
Gambling.com has put its neck on the line and named the likely winner. But which of the trio is it?
1. Hassan - eliminated
Hassan was the first contestant to leave the bake off tent this year. He left at the end of GBBO episode 1 on September 2. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions
2. Leighton - eliminated
Leighton was the second baker to leave the tent. He departed in biscuit week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions
3. Pui Man - eliminated
Despite her best efforts in the showstopper, Pui Man's time in the bake off tent came to an end in week three. She was eliminated during bread week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions
4. Jessika - eliminated
Jessika was labelled an 'immediate icon' by viewers during episode one. However, her time in the GBBO tent came to a premature end in Back-to-School week. She was eliminated in week four. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions
5. Nadia - eliminated
Nadia's time in the GBBO tent came to an end in chocolate week, as she struggled across all of the challenges. She was eliminated in week 5. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions
6. Nataliia - eliminated
The first person to win Star Baker in this year's edition of GBBO, Nataliia has impressed as well as struggled on occasions. She made it to week six but was eliminated at the end of pastry week. | Channel 4/ Love Productions Photo: Channel 4/ Love Productions