A popular Leeds estate is set to light up with fireworks this autumn.

Autumn Lights, the UK’s “biggest touring fireworks spectacular”, is coming to Leeds for the first time.

The established family event featuring live entertainment, fairground rides and street food stalls along its two fireworks displays choreographed to music from around the world is set for a stop at Temple Newsam in November.

Headlining the colourful event is dance duo Phats and Small, best known for their international hit “Turn Around” with award-winning DJ Ryan Swain, fire-eaters and much more entertaining the crowds.

John Lowery from Autumn Lights said: “This is gearing up to be the biggest fireworks spectacular Leeds has ever experienced.

“After running successful events in York and Sheffield, we wanted to bring Autumn Lights to West Yorkshire so people could experience the show.

“Temple Newsam provides a stunning backdrop and with two firework shows at 7.30pm and 8.45pm and plenty of other attractions to keep people entertained, we’ve kept prices affordable for families.”