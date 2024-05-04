Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pranzo Italian announced that it would be opening in Horsforth earlier this year following the success at its sites in Ilkley and Harrogate.

The restaurant will officially open its doors on Town Street at midday on Thursday (May 9).

It has taken three months and a £350,000 investment to turn the former bank building into an authentic Italian dining space that is contemporary in design yet cosy and welcoming.

Chef and owner of Pranzo Italian, Marco Greco is delighted to be opening in Horsforth.

Chef and owner Marco Greco expressed his delight at the opening, saying: “I’ve wanted to open a restaurant in Horsforth for a while. It is a fantastic town, everyone has been so friendly while we’ve been completing the renovation work.”

The restaurant will employ around 35 people and as part of their training they will learn about the Pranzo story and Marco’s family history.

He said: “I started cooking in my childhood with my Nonna (grandmother) at our family home in the Calabria region of Italy. Hopefully, Nonna would be proud of how many people are enjoying her recipes now.”

Lobster ravioli at Pranzo Italian in Horsforth

The main menu features Marco’s favourite elements of Nonna’s traditional recipes. Everything is made in-house, their pasta is made fresh daily as are their breads, sauces and desserts.

Featured is a lunch menu that offers two courses for £18.95 or three for £23.95. Both menus are complimented by a varied specials menu and carefully selected wines and cocktails.

Pranzo Italian Horsforth will be open seven days a week and specialises in serving homemade pasta.