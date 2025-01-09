Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ATG Tickets January sale isn’t just strictly for theatre types as it stands.

Those parents and family members can take advantage of some child-friendly performances on offer as part of the ticketing agent’s deals running until January 31 2025.

Here’s some of the options available for those at a loose end what to do when Spring half term arrives.

With many youngsters having returned to school this week, albeit during the cold snap, why put off planning for the February half term holidays in terms of keeping them entertained?

ATG Tickets are offering some exclusive discounts for a number of shows, and they’re not just for musicals, opera and theatrical performances for an older generation - far from it. There are several “family friendly” options that are a part of their January sale, which might help alleviate some of the busywork wondering where to take the young ones during the half term break.

To get your discounted ticket, all you need to do is visit the links we’ve provided below to the show of your choice, and upon arriving at the check out using the promotional code “JANSALE2025” to scoop up one of the tickets - subject as always to availability.

So what’s on offer that could pique the interest of your young family members, and when are the shows taking place? Read on to find out more.

What family friendly shows are on offer as part of ATG Tickets’ January sale?

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is one of a number of family friendly shows that ATG Tickets have slashed ticket prices for as part of their January 2025 sale. | ATG Tickets/Music Theatre International

Where: Palace Theatre, Manchester

When: March 11 - 12 2025

Based on Ian Fleming’s beloved children’s story and the iconic 1968 film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is a magical tale brought to life on stage with dazzling production values and a heart-warming story. The musical follows the eccentric inventor Caractacus Potts and his children, Jemima and Jeremy, as they restore a broken-down racing car, which turns out to have magical abilities.

With a memorable score by the Sherman Brothers, including classics like "Truly Scrumptious" and "Hushabye Mountain," the show became renowned for its spectacular staging—most notably, the awe-inspiring flying car. Winning accolades like the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Set Design and Outer Critics Circle Awards for standout performances, the musical remains a timeless family favourite.

Ministry of Science LIVE - Science Saved The World

The Ministry of Science provide not only an entertaining theatre show but an educational one - still with plenty of explosions and surprises. | Ministry of Science

Where: The Alexandra, Birmingham/Stockton Globe

When: Birmingham: January 12 2025/Stockton: February 8 2025

The Ministry of Science takes an explosive and anarchic approach to making science exciting, exploring the inventors and engineers who’ve shaped our modern world. From liquid nitrogen-frozen flowers to hydrogen bottle rockets, and from the invention of the battery to the discovery of methane, this high-energy show combines education with entertainment.

Featuring brilliantly crafted demonstrations and plenty of loud bangs, the journey is guided by charismatic presenters and the unmistakable voice of Peter Dickson (of X Factor fame). With nods to pioneers like Buzz Aldrin and innovations like Virgin Galactic and the hovercraft, this dynamic production brings science to life in unforgettable ways. Don’t forget your earplugs—it’s going to be a blast!

Natural History Museum presents Dinosaurs Live!

In a first for the Natural History Museum, the hallowed establishment are hitting the road and bringing dinosaurs with them. | Natural History Museum

Where: Stockton Globe

When: April 16 2025

For the first time since its founding in 1881, London’s iconic Natural History Museum is hitting the road, bringing the wonder of dinosaurs to theatres across the UK! In an unprecedented collaboration with Mark Thompson Productions, this thrilling live experience takes audiences on an unforgettable prehistoric journey through the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods.

Prepare to be amazed as life-like dinosaurs come to life on stage, capturing the imagination of children and adults alike. Along the way, you’ll uncover fascinating insights about fossils, geological time scales, and the extraordinary changes our planet has undergone over hundreds of millions of years. This is a unique opportunity to experience the magic of the Natural History Museum in your hometown—don’t miss it!

The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

No need to walk through a wardrobe - the citizens of Narnia are set to take to the stage in the theatrical production of "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe." | EMG

Where: Princess Theatre, Torquay/Grand Opera House, York

When: Torquay: April 1 - April 5 2025/York: April 22 - April 24 2025

Step through the wardrobe and into the enchanting world of Narnia, where magic and adventure await at every turn. Follow Lucy, Edmund, Susan, and Peter as they journey through this spellbinding land, encountering unforgettable friends like Mr. Tumnus and Aslan, while facing the chilling forces of the White Witch.

Along the way, they’ll discover the true meaning of courage, sacrifice, and the enduring power of love in a theatrical spectacle that brings C.S. Lewis's timeless tale to life.

ATG Tickets are also offering tickets to an array of musicals and theatre shows as part of their January sale; for more information on those offerings, visit our guide to what are on offer for certain members of the family.