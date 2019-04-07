Leeds Magic Circle celebrates 100th birthday with city centre spectacle

Leeds Magic Circle marked its 100th anniversary with a series of special display of the tricks of the trade.

The group, which is one of the oldest clubs of its kind in the country, put on three special shows at Leeds Kirkgate Market, with entertainment in between, to celebrate its milestone achievement.

The Mad Hatter Paul Buonocore entertaing the crowd at the Leeds Magic Circle Centenary event at Kirkgate Market on Saturday. .

Hundreds of enthralled spectators watched the displays on Saturday which included card tricks, escapism and a Russian Roulette.

Franklin Arbisman, President of the Leeds Magic Circle, said the original plan was to have an in-house show to mark the 100 years but it was suggested opening to the public and the race was on to find a suitable venue.

He said: "I was walking past the market one day and thought it would be perfect. It might be a market but the performance area is phenomenal. The day was a resounding success and way beyond expectations. It could have been a damp squib as we had no idea how it would go but there were hundreds at each show.

"The show was for the people of Leeds and we wanted to create an interest for new people wanting to join and three people have already signed up.

Matthew Lindsey 12 from Driglington one of the younger members of the Leeds Magic Circle performing a card trick at the Centenary event at Kirkgate Market on Saturday.

The Leeds Magic Circle meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at St. Johns C. of E. Church Hall, Harrogate Road from 7.30pm.