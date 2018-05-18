Leeds Art University students showcased work at exhibition

Have your say

TALENTED students from Leeds Art University displayed their work at an exhibition in the city.

More than 70 second year two BA Honours fine arts students showcased their work at the ‘TWO’ exhibition at the Wharf Chambers gallery space on Wharf Street in Leeds city centre.

Second year BA Honours fine arts students from Leeds Arts University showcased their work at the 'TWO' exhibition at the Wharf Chambers gallery space in Leeds city centre. Viewing the work of Sadie Pursall. 3rd May 2018. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The exhibition, which was open to the public, ran for three days earlier this month.

It featured paintings, sculptures, print work, photography , drawings and video work.

Students were on hand to discuss their work at the exhibition.

Leeds Arts University is the only specialist arts university in the north of England.

Second year BA Honours fine arts students from Leeds Arts University showcased their work at the 'TWO' exhibition at the Wharf Chambers gallery space in Leeds city centre. Maisie Campion views the work of fellow student Chelsea Van Zyl. 3rd May 2018. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth studied at the university.

Former students also include Marcus Harvey, Damien Hirst, Danny Sangra and Omar Kashoura.