The Wizard of Oz at Leeds Playhouse – first look photos as family spectacular comes to life
With just a month to go, the cast of The Wizard of Oz are preparing to bring the spectacular tale of the magical land of Oz to Leeds Playhouse.
And these photos give a first glimpse of the tremendous trio of Tin Man, Scarecrow and Lion as they escort Dorothy and Toto through the poppy fields of Oz, ducking and diving from the terrifying Wicked Witch of the West, played by Polly Lister.
The show takes to the Playhouse stage from November 20, 2019, right though to January 25, 2020.
Read More
Designed and created by Puppet Maker Charlie Tymms (Life of Pi, Sheffield Theatres, Running Wild, UK tour), Toto has been crafted using a plywood skeleton with elastic hinge joints with a jaunty outer-layer of dyed hessian and 1930s-style patterned fabric to create that furry exterior.
In this timeless story of adventure and friendship, young Dorothy and her little dog Toto are caught in a cyclone and whisked away to the magical Land of Oz in a technicolour production directed by James Brining and designed by Simon Higlett.
The Wizard of Oz will play in Leeds Playhouse’s Quarry Theatre, which reopens this Christmas following the building’s dramatic £15.8m redevelopment.
Audiences now enjoy improved access into and around the building, contemporary seating in the Quarry, new hospitality areas and a dramatic new city-facing entrance opposite Leeds City Bus Station.
The theatre will host a sing-along performance of The Wizard of Oz on Friday, December 13, inviting the audience to dress up, sing out and join in the fun.
Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances will also be available, and there will be a selection of bespoke wrap-around and in-school activities led by the Playhouse’s award-winning Creative Engagement team.
To book tickets visit leedsplayhouse.org.uk or call the box office on (0113) 2137700