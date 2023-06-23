The Here: Windrush 75 Leeds project is a collaboration between Jamaica Society Leeds and St Kitts and Nevis Association Leeds. It features 75 larger than life portraits of the Windrush generation residents who settled in the city between 1948 and 1971, accompanied by a short biography of each person.

The portraits were unveiled on Monday and will be on display for two weeks at various locations to celebrate, and raise awareness of, the important contribution made by Caribbean people to the social and economic life of the city. The printed and digital images will be placed on billboards and at key outdoor sites, with the aim of bringing the Windrush story to both Leeds residents and visitors – as well as celebrating the important chapter in our nation’s history.

Reverend Dorothy Stewart, chairperson of Jamaica Society Leeds, said: “The Jamaica Society Leeds is delighted to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the SS Empire Windrush with this project we simply call, Here. Because we are here and have been an integral part of the economic and social life of this city and country.

Picture of Alford Gardner and friend Dennis Reed in the RAF. Alford went home to Jamaica after being demobbed and returned on the HMT Empire Windrush in 1948.

"We honour an intrepid generation of people of which I am one, who responded to Britain’s call to rebuild this country after World War Two. We hope this project contributes to the many efforts to tell this history and especially this history from a Leeds perspective.”

Among the many portraits will be one of Alford Gardner, one of the 492 passengers who arrived on the Windrush in June 1948 and settled in the city. Now 97-years-old, he is one of the last of those passengers still alive today.

His son, Howard Gardner, said his father’s generation played a key role in helping to rebuild the country after World War Two. Howard added: “It’s important to remind people about what these men and women did, and the sacrifices they made when they came here. We don’t want this to just drift from people’s memories.”

Speaking about his dad, Alford, he said: “He’s proud of what he did, and I see it in his face sometimes, but like most Jamaicans he doesn’t like to talk about himself very much.”

Here: Windrush 75 Leeds is funded by the Windrush Day Scheme Grant and supported in kind by JC Decaux and Leeds City Council, and is one of more than 40 arts, educational and sporting projects across England being funded by the scheme.

In addition to the public portraits, the project includes a launch event at the digital billboard in Leeds Kirkgate Market on June 22, a cultural event celebrating the Windrush generation at Jamaica House on June 24, and workshops with young people in schools, and an online gallery of the portraits to create a lasting legacy for this pioneering generation.