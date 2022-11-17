There was such a huge demand for tickets to see the band play on Friday, June 16, they will now also play at the historic venue on Saturday, June 17.

Tickets for the June 17 show go on sale to The Piece Hall members at noon today (Thursday) and on general sale from 9am tomorrow via ticketmaster.co.uk,

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Due to phenomenal demand, we are pleased to be able to confirm a second show with the brilliant Madness here on Saturday, June 17. Thank you Madness!!

Madness will play a second show at The Piece Hall in Halifax

“We are in for two incredible nights here at our wonderful and historic venue and we cannot wait to host the nutty boys in this Hall of Fun!’

Madness – Chris Foreman (guitar), Mike Barson (keyboards), Lee Thompson (saxophone), Graham ‘Suggs’ McPherson (vocals), Daniel Woodgate (drums) and Mark Bedford (bass) – have played to millions of fans over the last four decades and now Halifax is set to welcome them for two glorious nights at The Piece Hall.

For more information about Live At The Piece Hall and all events at the venue visit thepiecehall.co.uk.

The Piece Hall hosts its second winter makers’ market from tomorrow until Sunday, showcasing some of the region’s favourite independent craft stalls, artisan makers and pop-up food.

