Ministry of Sound Classical will provide an incredible musical spectacle as part of Live at The Piece Hall 2023 on Friday, June 30.

The iconic London venue was at the heart of the huge house scene of the 1990s and is one of the biggest global brands in dance music.

Ministry of Sound Classical sees favourite dance tracks re-orchestrated, re-imagined and re-lived by a breath-taking 30-piece orchestra, top DJs, stunning vocalists and a sound and light experience like no other.

The night will see dance classics reimagined

There will be special guests including Roger Sanchez, K-Klass and Ellie Sax.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 16 via ticketmaster.co.uk .

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We are looking forward to hearing some house classics here at The Piece Hall with the iconic Ministry of Sound.

"With a legendary DJ line-up and orchestra, it will be a hot ticket.”

Ministry of Sound Classical joins a jam-packed line-up for Live at The Piece Hall 2023, including James, Embrace, Madness, Sting, Rag’n’Bone Man, War On Drugs, UB40 feat Ali Campbell, The Jacksons, Sister Sledge and The Lumineers.

And there are still more artists yet to be announced.

For more information about shows and other events at The Piece Hall visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .

The historic venue’s Christmas programme is already well underway, with performances still to come from Craig Charles, DJ Spooney, The Landlubbers and many more.