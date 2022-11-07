Chart-topping US group The Lumineers will play the historic venue on Sunday, July 9.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (November 11) via ticketmaster.co.uk.

The Halifax date is part of the band’s ‘Brightside World Tour’, which arrives in Europe on June 2, in Dublin, and then continues in the UK – including their biggest ever UK headline show at London’s Crystal Palace Park – through to their Halifax date.

Crowds enjoying Primal Scream at The Piece Hall last year. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

The Lumineers said: “We are so excited to return to Europe and the UK again and to reconnect with our amazing fans. We’ll see you out there!”

Last summer’s Live at The Piece Hall shows saw nearly 60,000 music fans treated to performances from the likes of Duran Duran, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paloma Faith and Tom Jones.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What an opportunity to see this fantastic band in our stunning venue as part of their world tour.

"Their unique sound combining the catchiest of tunes, evocative lyrics and the most skilful musicianship means this is going to be a very special gig indeed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lumineers

The ‘Brightside World Tour' celebrates The Lumineers’ fourth studio album which includes such new favourites as ‘A.M’, ‘Radio’, ‘Big Shot’, ‘Where We Are’, and the chart-topping first single and title track ‘Brightside’.

The Lumineers first found their way onto the global music scene in 2012, with their platinum-selling self-titled debut album boasting the massive Ho Hey which would top charts around the world.

The group followed their debut in 2016 with Cleopatra and then third album III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band has committed to a comprehensive climate action program via REVERB’s Music Climate Revolution campaign which, in addition to reducing the tour’s environmental footprint and engaging fans to take action at the shows, will support projects that eliminate greenhouse gases while benefitting diverse global communities.

The Lumineers

Meantime, The Piece Hall is gearing up for the start of its spectacular Christmas season, which will include shows from Spandu Ballet’s Martin Kemp, Radio 2 presented DJ Spooney and the welcome return of an ice-rink.

A carousel has already arrived in the courtyard and the first of two winter makers markets takes place next week, from this Friday to Sunday.