Regarded as one of the most important and influential British bands of the last 50 years, UB40 are heading to the historic Halifax venue for a huge open-air show on Sunday, June 18.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We are so happy to announce reggae legends UB40 who no doubt will have you Singing Your Own Song here at The Piece Hall!

"It’s shaping up to be a real musical feast in 2023.”

The group join fellow chart-toppers James, Embrace, Madness, Sting, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, War On Drugs and The Lumineers among the Live at The Piece Hall headliners – with more artists still to be announced.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 16 via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Ali Campbell was a founding member and lead singer of UB40, who achieved three UK Number Ones – ‘Red, Red Wine’, ‘I Got You Babe’ (featuring Chrissie Hynde) and ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love with You’ as well as 17 Top 10 singles including ‘Sing Our Own Song’.

He left the original band in 2008 but was reunited with long-time UB40 collaborator Astro five years later. Ali and Astro then took the world by storm, captivating audiences everywhere they went, releasing three new albums together reaching Number 2 in the UK charts

UB40 will play The Piece Hall in Halifax next summer

Heartbreakingly, Astro died following a very short illness in November 2021 after he and Ali had finished their fourth album – ‘Unprecedented’ – which was released this summer.

With Ali and a 10-piece touring band, UB40 are now ready to add tracks from ‘Unprecedented’ to a formidable live set that contains material spanning more than four decades.

As well as favourites such as ‘Red Red Wine’, they have reintroduced some older tracks that have taken on a renewed significance. Among these are 1979’s ‘King’, inspired by the legacy of American Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, and 1997’s ‘Guns In the Ghetto’.

