Wet Wet Wet include Halifax in new tour

Wet Wet Wet head to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, next year

Wet Wet Wet bass player Graeme Clark said: “t’s always great to be on the road We look forward to making new friends and maybe picking up a few new converts around the country.”

Having formed in 1982 after taking their name from a line in a Scritti Politti song, the band’s first single Wishing I Was Lucky was released in 1987.

It quickly entered the charts, starting a phenomenal run of 27 Top 40 hits including three UK No1s With A Little Help From My Friends, Goodnight Girl and Love Is All Around which spent 15 weeks at the top, a record for any UK artist that still stands.

The band’s debut album Popped in Souled Out also burst into the charts hitting No1.

Wet Wet Wet have sold more than 15 million singles and albums to date and have featured in the UK official singles and album charts for more than l 500 weeks.

Their albums have been certified 20 x platinum in the UK alone whilst the band appeared on the renowned BBC TV show Top Of The Pops an amazing 56 times, a record for a Scottish artist.

Wet Wet Wet have played to more than five million people in dozens of countries around the world. They set a record by playing 10 sold out shows at Glasgow’s SEC in 1995, when they were officially the most popular live act in the UK, even out-selling the Rolling Stones who were also on tour that year.

Tour by tour, Wet Wet Wet secured a reputation as one of the UK’s best live acts. The summer of 1988 saw them take part in the Nelson Mandela 70th birthday concert at Wembley Stadium performing to a global TV audience of millions whilst 1989 saw them host what was dubbed The Wets In The Park concert at Glasgow Green.

Further individual live highlights included the John Lennon Tribute show in Liverpool; Isle of Arran Live – broadcast live on BBC Radio 1 daytime; Alton Towers Concert of the Year and Playing Away at Celtic Park.