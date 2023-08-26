It can perform tasks at surprising speeds, make complicated topics understandable and even write witty poems - but how well does artificial intelligence understand the city of Leeds?

ChatGPT, the online chatbot that launched at the end of last year to great curiosity, has made headlines for its impressive ability to answer questions and solve problems at rapid speed.

It is also capable of planning an entire day of activities when given a location, offering recommendations for the best things to see and do.

When the Yorkshire Evening Post asked ChatGPT to describe the perfect day in Leeds, it returned a full itinerary of activities for the morning, lunchtime, afternoon, evening and night in the city.

But is this the best way to spend a few hours in Leeds? Here are the chatbot's recommendations –

1 . A perfect day in Leeds When the Yorkshire Evening Post asked ChatGPT to describe the perfect day in Leeds, it returned a full itinerary of activities for the morning, lunchtime, afternoon, evening and night. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Laynes Espresso Kicking off the day, the chatbot recommended starting with "a delicious breakfast at Laynes Espresso, a popular coffee shop known for its excellent coffee and tasty food". The venue is situated close to the city's station, which is perhaps why artificial intelligence selected as the first port of call. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Royal Armouries Museum After breakfast, it's time to spend the next part of the morning immersed in some culture at the Royal Armouries Museum. ChatGPT said: "This fascinating museum houses a vast collection of arms and armour from around the world. Explore the various galleries and learn about the history of warfare." Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales