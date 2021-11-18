The Californian trio, guitarist and vocalist Keith Murray, bass guitarist Chris Cain and drummer Keith Carne, have arrived on UK shores to tour their first album in three years.

Following on from their "50th anniversary" celebrations for debut album With Love and Squalor, which garnered huge critical acclaim 16 years ago, Huffy includes the band's lockdown hits I Cut My Own Hair and Fault Lines as well as the high-octane lead single Contact High.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We Are Scientists are returning to Leeds for a sold-out gig at Brudenell Social Club (Photo: Danny Lee Allen)

The band recently performed at Headingley record store Vinyl Whistle, owned by former football referee John Moss, as part of an 'in-store tour'.

“Our day in Leeds was probably our favourite day of the tour," Keith Murray told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“We had an awesome Airbnb and great coffee at The Union Coffee House - we ended up going there about three times and just hanging out.

“John was a really cool dude and his store was awesome, so were the beers he serves. Then across the street he recommended the Malaysian restaurant Kuala Lumpur. It was amazing.”

Huffy is the band's first album in more than three years (Photo: Danny Lee Allen)

We Are Scientists have a big following in the UK, receiving more commercial success than in their native US, which Keith puts down to differences in musical taste.

He added: “When our first album came out, you guys were playing The Strokes and Franz Ferdinand, while the US radio was playing Fallout Boy and Nickelback.

“I’ve got nothing against those bands, they’re just not what we do.

“I think our tastes have always aligned with mainstream British musical tastes, rather than mainstream American taste.”

The band will play at Brudenell Social Club on Thursday, supported by indie rock quartet Coach Party.

It kicks off their first full European tour since before the pandemic. So what can fans expect from the night?

“They can expect drills, thrills, danger and acrimony,” Keith laughed.

“We design our shows to be little parties that everyone is a special guest at. We try to make a good time, rather than pretentious events.

“It’s fun that there are newcomer’s nerves to it again. I feel a little bit like I did when we were just starting - do I know how to do this? How do I move my hands on stage?"

As well as performing old favourites, the band will premiere new tracks from Huffy. The album has a euphoric and upbeat sound, with bags of their trademark hooks.

"We wrote all of the music for the album before Covid shut everything down," Keith said.

"It was recorded in quarantine, but I think the main reason the album has the vibe it does is that it’s the first album we’ve self-produced.

"We were very conscious not wanting it to feel overly manicured. We wanted it to capture the spirit of the three of us in a room making music - which tends to be a very positive, upbeat vibe.

"I’m glad that seems to have translated pretty well into the recording.”