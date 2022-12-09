News you can trust since 1890
Watch: The Cure frontman Robert Smith receives deafening ovation after stunning set at Leeds First Direct Arena

The Cure’s enigmatic frontman Robert Smith was evidently moved as the group received a thunderous standing ovation at Leeds First Direct Arena following their impressive two-and-a-half hour set.

By Charles Gray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 6:53am

Footage that you can view above shows the 13,000-strong crowd clapping, shouting and whistling for an extended period for the iconic goth band after they finished their 27-song set on Tuesday evening.

Lead singer Smith takes in the adulation after his bandmates have left, thanking the crowd for attending.

The show was the group’s first in Leeds for 10 years and saw them delve deep into their back catalogue before finishing with classics including Friday I’m In Love, Just Like Heaven and Boys Don’t Cry.

The Cure's Robert Smith takes in the applause from the 13,000-strong crowd at Leeds Arena.

The Yorkshire Evening Post was able to enjoy the show from The Mixer – a newly opened 40-capacity exclusive area that can be booked out by groups to mingle and enjoy performances with all-inclusive drinks and dishes of food.

Read our full review of the show by clicking here.

