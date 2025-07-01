With secret sets promised, what names are being banded about ahead of TRNSMT 2025 next week?

Who are some of the names that could perform at TRNSMT 2025 unannounced?

That’s the talk of the festival before it starts next week (July 11), with fans guessing who could perform a vaunted secret set.

All eyes are on who could perform one of the biggest gaps on the festival timetable - King Tut’s stage at 8.30pm on Friday.

It’s just over a week until TRNSMT takes residence at Glasgow Green for another year, with this year’s festival headlined by 50 Cent , Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol .

But close to the start of the festival, speculation continues as to who could be performing a secret set at this year’s event; organisers had stated previously that there could be a few surprises, with clues being dropped in the lead-up.

However, if there have been any clues released, they have been pretty difficult to decipher – if they were there to be decoded in the first place. With the timetable having been announced , the tried-and-tested ‘TBA’ appears a few times throughout the weekend.

As the anticipation continues to grow ahead of TRNSMT 2025, who are some of the names people think 'could' perform a secret set this year? | Getty Images/Canva

Most notably, there is a glaring space on the King Tut’s Stage on Friday between 20:30 and 21:30. This would be a headline slot, conjuring thoughts of a huge act that could take up that space – despite there being a slight stage clash between the end of The Script and the start of 50 Cent on the Main Stage.

We’ve delved into the sometimes murky world of X, Reddit, and other social media sources to bring you five names that people think could perform at TRNSMT 2025 at the drop of a hat. Have you heard any of these rumours ahead of next week’s party in Glasgow?

Who is rumoured to perform a secret set at TRNSMT 2025?

Lewis Capaldi

After making his triumphant return at Glastonbury 2025, many are hoping that, ahead of his upcoming UK tour, Lewis Capaldi could make an appearance at TRNSMT this year.

The setting is perfect also – his latest single, 'Survive', is on track to break into the top 10 of the UK singles chart a week before TRNSMT, and perhaps the ‘secrecy’ of performing at TRNSMT 2025 might help temper expectations for the performer; no expectation, just a delight to have him perform unannounced.

Simon Neil

While Biffy Clyro is set to headline Saturday at Glasgow Green this year, that hasn’t stopped some fans on social media believing (or hoping) that one of the band members might pull double duty over the weekend.

Biffy’s Simon Neil seems to be the candidate many think will take to one of the smaller stages at Glasgow Green this year to regale fans with his solo works, although it has been a hot minute since Marmaduke Duke performed live.

Travis

There’s discussion online that perhaps Travis might also undertake a secret set at TRNSMT this year. The Scottish indie legends have been on the road over the past number of months, but there is a TRNSMT-sized hole in their tour schedule before their July 17 performance in Norway.

Could Travis ‘Turn’ some heads if they appeared unannounced at this year’s festival?

Gary Lightbody

Another name in the realm of “just pop over and play a solo set,” some think that Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody ‘could’ be another act who pulls double duty at this year’s festival. Snow Patrol is set to headline Sunday at the festival, but akin to Simon Neil, some fans think that there could be a more intimate solo performance from the Northern Irish performer before they close out this year’s festival.

Franz Ferdinand

More wishful thinking than perhaps a solid bet – but stranger things have happened. Having performed at Glastonbury Festival this year with Malcolm Tucker – sorry – Peter Capaldi leading the sing-along with 'Take Me Out', Franz Ferdinand do have two shows in Europe on July 11 and July 12.

But there happens to be a gap on July 13, 2025, before the band performs in the Netherlands on July 16, 2025, so maybe… just maybe, they might make a brief appearance at this year’s festival?

Who are some of the names you’ve heard that could perform a secret set at TRNSMT 2025 this year? Share your rumours by leaving a comment down below.